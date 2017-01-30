These Are The People Donald Trump Doesn't Want To Let In

Read their stories:
The real-life consequences of President Donald Trump’s executive order on Friday banning Syrian refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations became apparent within hours after he signed it.
Below are the stories of just a few of the people whose lives were rocked this weekend by the signing of the executive order.
An Iraqi interpreter who served the U.S. for 10 years
A Sudanese green card holder who devotes her life to human rights advocacy
An Iranian green card holder who was turned away at the Tehran airport
An Iraqi family that waited 4 years for visas
Syrian refugees who have waited years to escape Turkey
An Iraqi who was flying to the U.S. to visit his son
A Syrian student who fears getting kicked out
A Syrian visa-holder who came to visit her sick mother
A Libyan student who doesn’t know whether she will be able to finish her studies
A German-Iranian green card holder
