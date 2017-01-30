Newsvine

These Are The People Donald Trump Doesn't Want To Let In

Read their stories:

The real-life consequences of President Donald Trump’s executive order on Friday banning Syrian refugees and immigrants from seven majority-Muslim nations became apparent within hours after he signed it.

Below are the stories of just a few of the people whose lives were rocked this weekend by the signing of the executive order. 

An Iraqi interpreter who served the U.S. for 10 years

A Sudanese green card holder who devotes her life to human rights advocacy

An Iranian green card holder who was turned away at the Tehran airport

An Iraqi family that waited 4 years for visas

Syrian refugees who have waited years to escape Turkey

An Iraqi who was flying to the U.S. to visit his son

A Syrian student who fears getting kicked out

A Syrian visa-holder who came to visit her sick mother

A Libyan student who doesn’t know whether she will be able to finish her studies

A German-Iranian green card holder

