01/31 - Tue. - New Acting AG Dana Boente Vows to Enforce Trump Order

"After having dedicated the last thirty-three years of my life to this department, I am humbled and incredibly honored to serve as acting attorney general," Boente said in a statement Monday night. "Based upon the Office of Legal Counsel's analysis, which found the executive order both lawful on its face and properly drafted, I hereby rescind former Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates January 30, 2017, guidance and direct the men and women of the Department of Justice to do our sworn duty and to defend the lawful orders of our president." Boente will serve until the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., or another Trump administration nominee to fill the post permanently.

From Washington Post:

“Yes, I will,” he said in a brief phone interview with The Washington Post. “I was enforcing it this afternoon. Our career department employees were defending the action in court, and I expect that’s what they’ll do tomorrow, appropriately and properly.” Later Monday, he formally rescinded Yates’s order and ordered Justice Department employees “to do our sworn duty and to defend the lawful orders of our President.” Boente is a longtime federal prosecutor who has a remarkably low-key demeanor, although he has supervised high-profile investigations and prosecutions. At his swearing-in ceremony as U.S. attorney, then-Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch called him “that reliable middle child, the one you could always count on to be there for you.” Boente would not have been first in the line of succession ordered by Obama, who had placed U.S. attorneys in the District of Columbia, Chicago and Los Angeles ahead.

