WeAreAllImmigrants - Sheryl Sandberg Shares the Story of Her Great-Great-Grandmother

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10158079814285177&set=a.404308695176.365039.717545176&type=3&theater

My great-great-grandmother, Channa Bassa, left her home in Vilnius, Lithuania, to escape religious persecution. She arrived on Ellis Island in June 1889.

If Channa had not taken that difficult journey, I would not be here today – my family would almost certainly have perished in the concentration camps of World War II. Her courage – and the fact that this country welcomed her – created my family’s future.

The Executive Orders issued over the past week defy the heart and values that define the best of our nation. Families have been separated. Frightened children have been detained in airports without their parents. People seeking refuge have been turned away and sent back to the danger they just managed to flee. This is not how it should be in America.