Outgoing U.S. Official Urges Diplomats to 'Stay' and Protect Constitution

“We still owe something to America,” said Tom Countryman, the outgoing under secretary of state for arms control, at a private goodbye party at the State Department. “A policy without professionals is by definition an amateur policy. You have to help make the choices that bring this country forward.”

“If we wall ourselves off from the world, we will extinguish that projection of liberty just as surely as the Gospel says ‘if you put your lamp under a bushel basket,’” he added.

“Business made America great and business leaders are among the key partners of the Department of State,” he said. “But let’s be clear: despite similarities, a dog is not a cat, baseball is not football and diplomacy is not a business. Human rights are not a business and democracy most assuredly is not a business.”

“If our interaction with other countries is only a business transaction and not a partnership with allies and friends, we’ll lose that game,” he said. “China practically invented transactional diplomacy. If we choose to play their game, Beijing will run the table.”

“If our public statements become indistinguishable from disinformation and propaganda we will lose our credibility,” he said. “And if we choose to play our cards that way, we will lose that game — at least to Moscow.”