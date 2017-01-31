http://climateactiontracker.org/countries.html

The "Climate Action Tracker" is an independent science-based assessment, which tracks the emission commitments and actions of countries. The website provides an up-to-date assessment of individual national pledges, targets and INDCs and currently implemented policy to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Rating countries

Governments have agreed to hold warming to below 2°C. The focus of emission reduction proposals to be submitted in INDCs during 2015 is for governments to put forward their proposed contributions to a “fair sharing” of effort to move global emissions downward in the period 2020-2025-2030.

The Climate Action Tracker rates INDCs, pledges and current policies against whether they are consistent with a country's fair share effort to holding warming to below 2°C.

The CAT “Effort Sharing” assessment methodology applies state-of-the art scientific literature on how to compare the fairness of government efforts and INDC proposals against the level and timing of emission reductions needed to hold warming to below 2°C. The main focus is on the period 2020, 2025 and 2030.

In 2017, the CAT rating system will be updated to reflect the Paris Agreement’s stronger 1.5°C limit.