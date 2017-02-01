Steve Bannon Builds a New Node of Power in the White House

There’s a new center of influence that’s quietly being built in the White House—and answers to two of President Donald J. Trump’s most influential, most controversial advisers. Counselor to the president Steve Bannon, and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner—arguably the top two aides to Trump—have set up a brand-new body called the Strategic Initiatives Group, an internal White House think tank that answers to them, as well as to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a senior administration official tells The Daily Beast.

Less charitable observers say the SIG is intended to be an alternative lodestar of power and influence to just possibly supersede the advice coming out of the traditional centers of influence like the National Security Council and the wider agencies of government.

The creation of the new body presents the possibility of three-way intramural wrestling for the president’s ear, between Bannon’s campaign-derived inner circle, Flynn’s fiercely loyal and mostly military NSC, and Vice President Mike Pence’s died-in-the-wool traditional GOP contingent.

The Strategic Initiatives Group is run by assistant to the president Christopher Liddell, and includes deputy assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka, who has worked closely with Bannon while writing for Breitbart, the website he used to run.

Bannon, Gorka, and Flynn share a like-minded view on the perils of Islamic terrorism.