'Where's Rudy?': Trump Doesn't Appear to Realize That Giuliani's Sitting Right Across From Him

Video

Earlier today, President Donald Trump gathered a number of White House officials, Cabinet members and experts for what was described as a “listening session” to discuss cyber security. (Trump was also scheduled to sign an executive order on the issue todaybut that was abruptly canceled.)

After discussing how important he believes cyber security to be, and also taking some shots at the Democratic National Committee in the process, Trump then wanted to turn things over to the man he’s tasked with leading the administration’s efforts — former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

However, it appeared that Trump didn’t know where Rudy was — despite Giuliani being seated directly in front of him.

“Maybe I’ll ask Rudy to say a few words,” POTUS said, turning his head all around the room. “Where’s Rudy?”

Even after Giuliani began speaking, it seems to take Trump a couple of beats to realize where he was.