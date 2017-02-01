A majority of one walks away from his keyboard

We live at a pivotal time because Donald Trump and his thugs have done us a favor. They have shown us that democracy is not inevitable. They have shown us it can fail.

In just a matter of days, they have shown us how democracy can be transformed into something evil. And we can imagine a future of jackboots crashing through our doors at 2 a.m., trucks in the streets to take people to the internment camps, bright lights and barking dogs — and worse.

Does this make me sound hysterical? Maybe. But this is my last chance to be. In its first week, the Trump administration demonstrated its contempt for Mexicans, for Muslims and for Jews. I imagine the true list is longer. Much longer.

Should we keep quiet as we watch this? Is this why America was created?

If, for amusement, you wish to pay attention to the opinion polls, do so. (Jimmy Kimmel said: “Hillary underperformed with women, African-Americans, Latinos and young people. The only group she did well with was pollsters.”)

But the most important poll was created by Henry David Thoreau when he wrote, “any man more right than his neighbors constitutes a majority of one … ”

You are a majority of one. You have a duty to act like it. You have a duty to do something to preserve democracy. Something nonviolent, I hope, but something.

Trump tells civil rights leader John Lewis to keep his mouth shut and then Trump smiles his porcine smile. In what fantasy land, in what delusional world would one desire the words of a bellicose Donald Trump and the silence of John Lewis?

I hear that George Orwell’s classic “1984” is popular again. Good. It is a great read with a real message. But don’t get carried away. Spoiler alert: The bad guys win at the end. Their tentacles of power have reached too deeply and spread too far.

We are told today that truth no longer matters. It does.

We are told human decency is the concern of the weak. It isn’t.

We are told civil liberties can be brushed aside when it is convenient to the wielders of power to so do. Such people should be stopped. They must be stopped.

And there is only the people to stop them.

Is Trump a “legitimate” president? You tell me: Hillary Clinton got 3 million more popular votes. The Russians may have hacked the results. The minority vote continues to be suppressed. And FBI Director James Comey may have influenced the outcome of the election by behavior that ran the gamut from the peculiar to the inexplicable.

Legally, Trump today is legitimate. Who knows what we will find in the future?

Our long national nightmare may have just begun. You, each of you, is a majority of one. You can speak out for me. You don’t need leaders; you just need a conscience.

“I decline to accept the end of man,” William Faulkner wrote. “I believe that man will not merely endure: he will prevail."