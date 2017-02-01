Donald Trump's Words Recognizing African History Month

As Trump gathers a group of supporters for an African-American History Month listening session.
Here is his complete statement:
Here are some words for Trump and his room full of supporters to remember on this first day of Black History Month
As Trump gathers a group of supporters for an African-American History Month listening session.
Here is his complete statement:
Here are some words for Trump and his room full of supporters to remember on this first day of Black History Month
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment