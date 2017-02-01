Opening remarks by Federica Mogherini at the debate on the travel restrictions following the US President's Executive Orders, at the European Parliament Mini-Plenary Session

https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/19727/opening-remarks-federica-mogherini-debate-travel-restrictions-following-us-presidents_en

I would start by saying that Europe and the United States of America are tied by an old and deep friendship. Personally, I have always looked – and I still look - at the United States with great respect and admiration, as a land where everyone can succeed, whatever their social, ethnic or cultural background. A land of opportunities, a land of hope and dreams. A country that always has been great, exactly because it has always been open and has always been a champion of freedoms.

As a good friend of the United States, I believe Europe has a duty to be clear – respectful and clear - whenever a disagreement arises, especially when it relates to our fundamental values. And we certainly disagree with the Executive Order issued by the President of the United States [Donald Trump] on 27 February, as many in the U.S. seem to disagree too.

I have already made clear in the last days where the European Union stands on this. No one – no one - can be deprived of his or her own rights because of their place of birth, their religion, or their ethnicity.

So let me - actually I should say let us be very clear: the European Union will not turn back anyone who has the right to international protection. This is where we stand; this is where we will continue to stand. It would not be moral, it would not be just, it would not be legal and it would not be in our interest.

Only respect and cooperation can make us more secure. Only respect and cooperation can help us manage the many crises around the world. This is the European way. We work together with the countries experiencing a crisis and with their neighbours. All of them.

The EU will continue to be a partner and a strong point of reference for all countries in the region, regardless of the religion of their citizens. They can count on us. And we will continue to be a partner and a strong point of reference for all those in the world who believe in international cooperation, human rights and the rule of law.

On the basis of this, of this very clear international agenda, we will work with the US administration as partners with full, reciprocal respect. This is the European Union's way. These are our principles, these are our values, and our interests. And I believe we have a responsibility both towards our citizens and our partners - in the region and beyond in the world - to be true to our values and identity, show leadership and strength.