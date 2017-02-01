Eli Broad, billionaire philanthropist and charter school backer, urges senators to oppose DeVos

Eli Broad, a billionaire philanthropist from California and major backer of charter schools, is urging senators to oppose the nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary, saying that she is unqualified for the job.

Broad’s opposition to DeVos is notable in part because it illuminates the extent of the opposition movement.

Republicans have argued that Democrats are fighting against DeVos out of allegiance to teachers unions. Broad is a major Democratic booster. But he has used his wealth to promote charter schools in Los Angeles and cities nationwide, and could hardly be considered in the pocket of unions. In fact, unions have often attacked him, alleging he is trying to undermine public education.