Welcome to Just Another Day in Bizarro Land - updated (see end of article)

In his dealings with Mr. Trump, Mr. Peña Nieto has found himself in a bind: trapped between his own people, who have demanded a vehement response to Mr. Trump’s taunts about Mexico, and a foreign leader who controls much of his country’s destiny. “Peña Nieto has made a superhuman effort,” said Jesus Silva-Herzog, a professor at the School of Government at Tecnológico de Monterrey. “He has gone above and beyond to preserve the friendship with America and has done everything possible, while risking all of his prestige and popularity, to try to find a common ground of trust with Mr. Trump.” During the campaign and now as president, Mr. Trump has taken aim at perhaps the most prized possession of Mexico: its image. Throughout his presidency, the Mexican leader has tried to portray his country as a place of economic opportunity, a cultural capital and a nation rising on the world stage. Mr. Trump has sought to show the opposite, characterizing Mexico as a bastion of crime, illegal immigration and unfair trade. Mr. Peña Nieto has faced a dilemma: to defend Mexico’s honor, or to defend its national interests by preserving ties with the United States at all costs.

From business insider: (keep in mind,I am hearing from people on my TL that Dolia is not the most reliable source - don't know if true,so I'm just stating)

According to Dolia Estevez, a journalist based in Washington, DC. In an interview with the Mexican news outlet Aristegui Noticias, Estevez, who cited sources on both sides of the call, said, "It was a very offensive conversation where Trump humiliated Peña Nieto." Estevez said she "obtained confidential information" corroborating the content of the discussion. "I don't need the Mexicans. I don't need Mexico," Trump reportedly told the Mexican president. "We are going to build the wall and you all are going to pay for it, like it or not." Trump hinted that the US would force Mexico to fund the wall with a 10% tax on Mexican exports "and of 35% on those exports that hurt Mexico the most," Estevez wrote in Proyecto Puente. "He even complained of the bad role the [Mexican] army is playing in the fight against narco trafficking," Estevez, who writes for Forbes and is close to the Mexican journalist and anchorwoman Carmen Aristegui, said during an interview with Aristegui's eponymous news outlet. Trump "even suggested to [Peña Nieto] that if they are incapable of combatting [narco trafficking] he may have to send troops to assume this task," she said. The US president "said he would not permit the drugs coming from Mexico to continue massacring our cities," Estevez added. She said Trump went so far as to say, "I really didn't want to go to Mexico last August," referring to Trump's visit to the Mexican capital last year. Peña Nieto was accompanied on the call by people from his country's foreign ministry, while Trump was joined by "the famous son-in-law," likely meaning senior adviser Jared Kushner, and chief strategist Steven Bannon. Kushner is reportedly close to Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, and they were seen as the likely go-betweens for the two governments. "Before this unusual onslaught, Peña was not firm," Estevez said. "He was stammering."

And then this letter in response from Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Relations hitting back hard at the reporter and report which made President Pena Nieto look weak and escalates a situation to a breaking point of no return - whether true or not,it doesn't matter - we are skating on thin ice here. Basically he is completely slagging the reporter and saying everything the reporter said is a complete lie and Pena was very firm with Trump.

So both the White House and the Mexican government are saying none of this took place - Trump and Pena had a frank,but cordial conversation.Blah,blah,blah pay no attention. everything is fine

