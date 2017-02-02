Trump team building a wall inside National Security Council

President Donald Trump's national security adviser is relying on a new layer of hand-picked aides on the National Security Council that some professional staffers worry will serve as a "barrier" between them and top officials.

The moves by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn are stoking fears of an even more insular decision-making process than reigned during the Obama administration, which was roundly criticized for micromanaging national security and eroding the influence of the Pentagon, State Department and other agencies. And it is prompting some frustrated career staffers in the primary policymaking body inside the White House, who had been asked to stay on under Trump, to consider departing instead, say multiple sources with direct knowledge.

"You will not have the experts in the room when the principals are having these discussions," worries one NSC veteran who has heard complaints from White House officials this week.

The concerns come after Trump granted his political strategist, Steve Bannon, who is separately constructing his own power center inside the West Wing, membership on the highest rung of the National Security Council, traditionally reserved for Cabinet chiefs. Permitting a political operative to participate in the high-level meetings was seen by many as a dangerous break with tradition and prompted at least one member of Congress to recommend that the 1947 law that created the body be changed.

The staffing deliberations also come after reports that the president and his senior aides did not fully consult with his secretaries of Homeland Security and Defense before issuing a controversial executive order temporarily banning travel to the United States from seven majority-Muslim countries.