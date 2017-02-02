Russian critic Vladimir Kara-Murza suffers sudden organ failure

Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who works for pro-democracy group Open Russia, fell ill at about 05:00 local time (02:00 GMT).

Mr Kara-Murza's wife told the BBC she was on her way to hospital where her husband is in a medically-induced coma.

The activist nearly died when he suffered sudden kidney failure in 2015.

"He is already on life support and in a medicated coma. It's the same clinical picture [as last time]," Evgenia Kara-Murza told the BBC.

"The reason is unclear like last time. He's been active and healthy [recently]."