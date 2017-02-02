Miami Billionaire Perez Rejects His Friend Trump's Wall Overture

Perez, a billionaire who has built Trump-branded towers in South Florida, said the president e-mailed him after the inauguration with plans for the wall and asked if he’d be interested in working on it. In an interview at the offices of his company, Related Group, the Argentine-born developer said he politely declined and joked about which side of the barrier he would end up on.

He spoke in stronger terms in Monday’s interview. Financing the wall with a border tax on imports would mean the cost will ultimately be passed on to U.S. consumers, and protectionism could risk triggering a trade war with Mexico, Perez said.

“The wall is the most idiotic thing I’ve ever seen or heard in my life,” said Perez, who was raised in Colombia by Cuban parents. “A wall for what? You think a wall is going to stop people that are hungry? Good employment in Mexico, economic growth in Mexico, equality is going to stop people from coming over the border.”