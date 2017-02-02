GOP's foreign policy elders worry Trump is causing permanent damage

Fear is spreading among the Republican Party’s foreign policy heavyweights that President Donald Trump’s inexperience and quick temper could permanently damage long-standing alliances and undercut America’s standing in the world.

Trump’s approach to the U.S. allies is incomprehensible to some veterans of Republican foreign policy.

Such open conflict with a close American partner (Australia) has alarmed more traditional Republicans who follow foreign policy closely. During the presidential campaign, Trump faced perhaps his most sustained and fierce opposition within his own party from national security-minded Republicans who feared that he would mismanage critical relationships abroad. And that’s exactly what has come to pass now, said Peter Feaver, who was a national security official in the George W. Bush administration and a Trump critic during the campaign.

Gabriel Schoenfeld, a former senior adviser to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign and a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute who has written extensively about national security, said the report regarding the call with Australia further calls into question America’s ability to lead in the world under President Trump.

“First, what are the reasons for such bizarre behavior toward an ally, unheard of in the annals of American diplomacy?” he asked. “Second, will the U.S. be a reliable and stable power under President Trump? Third, did Trump think he could bully a foreign leader into dropping an agreement or was he simply peeved at having to talk to someone on an equal footing?

“However one answers, sooner rather than later, the Republican leadership in Congress needs to face the fact that America's president, for no apparent rational reason, is systematically damaging relations with our country's closest allies,” he continued.

Meantime, allies around the world still need the U.S., even if they have to put up with unpleasant phone calls from time to time.

But for Mac Stipanovich, a veteran GOP operative and lobbyist based in Florida—and a frequent Trump critic—the biggest fear is that the Trump administration will force an American withdrawal from leading on the world stage. He pointed to the pointed conversations Trump has already had with allies, combined with his questioning of the value of NATO and his willingness to withdraw from trade agreements.

“I think you come up with an isolationism that is contrary to 70, 80 years of American foreign policy, bipartisan foreign policy, where our goal was to be the leader on the world stage, to be very engaged, to shape events rather than to react,” he said. “This is a radical departure from foreign policy that has been conducted by both parties since World War II. If things keep going the way they’re going, history will be written about the Trump administration: there will be reaction at home and retreat abroad.”