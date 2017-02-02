Beware hate speech, says Auschwitz Holocaust survivor

Near the blockhouses where Auschwitz prisoners were housed, there is a large open trench about the size and shape of a swimming pool.

During the war it was filled with water. Why? It was required by the camp's fire insurance policy.

There is something grotesquely chilling about this - that a camp whose purpose was mass extermination would, at the same time, concern itself with sensible precaution and compliance with insurance law. And the company that insured the camp is still trading. There is a warning in this to posterity - to us, here today.

As the UK marks Holocaust Memorial Day, Mrs Pollack issues a stark warning about the importance of learning the lessons from history.

"We're not talking about barbarians," says Mrs Pollack. "We're not talking about primitive society.

"The Germans were well-advanced, educated, progressive. Maybe civilization is just veneer-thin. We all need to be very careful about any hate-propaganda.

"This is very important. It starts as a small stream, but then it has the potential to erupt - and when it does, it's too late to stop it."