What Is Going On?

This has popped up on my TL,so I'm posting because it is part of a whole puzzling restructuring effort by the Trump administration.

Reports coming in that some Secret Service mgr level personnel forced 2 resign 2nite & escorted out of EEOB.

Two out but source says more

Repeat. Two (& perhaps more) @SecretService Mgr level staff abtuptly forced to resign tonight & escorted out of EEOB

Not clear 2 @SecretService staff why they were abruptly forced 2 resign 2nite.

individually terminated, escorted out

The dismissed @SecretService staff now learning others also let go as they connect after the dismissals.

Not sure total number fired

One of fired @SecretService Mgrs speculates #Trump is restructuring the service but this is speculation

It's now 1:45amET Friday in DC & this @SecretService story unfolding now.

Ive posted all I know.

I am heading to DC imminently from Tokyo