New Iran Sanctions Designations

Statement from a senior US administration official says that Iran continues to conduct and support,through IRGC,Qods force,and proxies (they are referring to Hezbollah,Syria,Iraq and Yemen) behaviour that is not sustainable and not acceptable. They continue,that Iran has to determine it's response to our actions. Iran has a choice to make. We are going to continue to respond to their behaviour at the appropriate level,to persuade them to change their behaviour. Another senior administration officer indicated collection and targeting Iran missile tech procurement networks was an ongoing process,but these current sanctions were triggered by the January missile test. Senior administration officials are saying that the sanctions on Iran are an "initial step" with more to come.

(people on my timeline are suggesting Adam Szubin,the Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence,who was asked by Trump to stay on,is the person who probably selected names for this new list.

I am seeing several things in what I am reading.

There are two different messages working here. We are using Iran's latest missile test as the trigger for additional sanctions,but the path we are heading down seems to be centering on Iran's support for shia groups in the region. The troops/militia in Iraq and Syria are the most directly connected to Iran and the IRGC. Hezbollah is supported by Iran both financially and with weapons,but they are more of a contract worker who has their own separate agenda and support has waxed and waned according to Iran's need of them for political purposes as opposed to Hezbollah's needs. The group least actively supported by Iran are the houthis in Yemen.

Additions to the sanction list in response to a ballistic missile test by Iran,in and of themselves, are routine.

And indeed,the Trump administration is taking the same line in this as they have in other actions - to reassure nervous Republican and International partners, that they are not doing anything too different than Obama. It's that "too different" part that has everyone leery of this administration's actions. They might be using the same tools as Obama,but everyone is pretty sure what they are building is not the same thing.

If you look at this Sanctions List from January 17,of last year - you can see that the step Trump is taking is not out of the ordinary. I have not read through this list,so I honestly don't know if there is a difference this time in the selection of the entities that were targeted.

The new list focuses on:

Asgharzadeh,Rostamian Networks

Navid Composite,Mabrooka Trading

IRGC-Qods Force Network

Ali Sharifi

12 companies were added to the OFAC Specially Designation Nations (SDN) List this time - 5 are located in Iran itself,4 are located in Lebanon,2 are in China and 1 is in UAE.

Iran designations made today were under several #OFAC regulations including 1. Global Terrorism Sanctions Regs, Iranian Financial Sanctions Regulations; and Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Regulation. Several parties IRGC.

(note - the US routinely adds parties to the SDN List that are not included on other countries' lists)

It would not be unusual for the Treasury Department to have ongoing investigations and knowledge of potential targets ready at hand because discouraging Iran's ballistic missile development is a goal of every U.S. administration. You can not prohibit Iran from developing her defenses while Israel and Saudi Arabia are amassing the same weapons that could be used against Iran. But we are still going to take action to "discourage" that path,so we don't have an escalation that leads to direct conflict between these countries.

Just to be clear -We would have probably seen these exact same sanctions rolled out if this were Obama or a Clinton administration.

But the Trump administration is trying to create a brand for a base that is expecting nothing short of the Second Coming. Have you seen the display that gorillas put on when wanting to let others know they are in the house? Well that's what Trump is doing with both friend and foe (except for a select few countries and leaders who have so far made the exempt list ;-) But when you take to making very loud threats-you have to be prepared to either actually fight or you have to retreat. I suspect Team Trump assumes everyone will back down if they act aggressive/tough enough. (and that is true up to a point - the danger is miscalculating what that point is)

It appears that Team Trump just wanted something to quickly throw out there in response. They pushed Iran with earlier provocative statements - Iran answered and now Team Trump had to respond. It's not the substance,it's the visuals that count.

No one else is going along with our sanctions list. The rest of the world is not in lock step on adding sanctions for Iran's actions regarding ballistic missile testing,not when Obama did it and not when Trump does it.

Remember,when Obama tried to include a prohibition on ballistic missiles in the Iran Deal? China,Russia and all European partners in the P5+1 refused to go along with it. They said the ballistic ban was put in place in 2010 to push Iran to the table,not to serve as continual punishment for something everyone else in the region is allowed.

Toward the end of the previous sanctions,our partners in sanctions were gradually backsliding and putting their own systems in place to circumvent those sanctions (like India self insuring her oil refineries) and turning to other financial sources to hop off the sanction train.

So even with Obama,the sanctions were known as more noise than action. Their purpose was to send a signal to push Iran to get back into the spirit of the UN resolution on her ballistic missile program.

The difference with Trump is that his base does not understand or accept this as an option. Trump is going to have to push on Iran in other ways. They are banking on Iran not retaliating because Iran has never openly retaliated against more powerful adversaries unless pushed against the wall as in the Iran-Iraq War. But Iran's mindset has changed just as the rest of the world has changed since that time,circumstances have changed,partners have changed. It is risky to base your actions on old playbooks.

The other difference is that Trump's administration is not going to get the same level of support from the rest of the world on this.

I have not seen any response from Europe as of yet,nor from China. But Russia is expressing alarm over the direction of Trump's National Security Team regarding it's "bellicose rhetoric" on Iran and China. (whether that is just to cover themselves with Iranians or not,who knows. They need relief on Ukrainian sanctions and Syria more than they need Iran at this point in time. And the truth is - who else can Iran turn to,except for maybe China-and I just bet China is going to sit this one out and pick up the pieces afterwards)

Even Saudi Arabia is very wary of where Trump is heading. While they want America to pressure Iran,they don't want to be the ones caught in the middle of a conflict that might spread over onto their soil.

And that leads us to this tweet from Walid Phares (and I am not sure how reliable he is)

