Homeland Security suspends travel ban

US airlines use an automated system connected to the Customs and Border Protection database to scan passports and visas to get an instant determination if the passenger can board or not. Unless the government reinstates visas and the airlines get a "board" status, the airlines still would not allow such passengers to board.

The State Department has said fewer than 60,000 visas were revoked since the signing of the order. It was not immediately clear how many from that group will continue to be without their visas because their visas were physically canceled.

A State Department official told CNN the department has reversed the cancellation of visas that were provisionally revoked following the President's executive order last week -- so long as those visas were not stamped or marked as canceled.

From Washington Post:

The State Department said it is still working with other government agencies and the organizations that process refugees overseas to comply with the judge's order. That means the action does not immediately help those approved for resettlement or those seeking approval.

Robart said in his written order that U.S. officials should stop enforcing the key aspects of the ban: the halting of entry by refugees and citizens from certain countries. He did not specifically address the matter of those whose visas already had been revoked.

The judge’s order does not mean the United States has no say on who can enter it, only that the new restrictions in Trump’s executive order cannot be implemented.

During a hearing in a lawsuit by two Yemeni brothers who arrived at Virginia’s Dulles International Airport last Saturday and were quickly put on a return flight to Ethi­o­pia because of the new restrictions, a Justice Department attorney said 100,000 visas had been revoked.

The figure, though, was immediately disputed by the State Department, which said the number of visas revoked was about 60,000. A spokeswoman said earlier Friday that the revocations have no effect on the legal status of people already in the United States, but if those people left the country, their visas would no longer be valid.

Washington state and Minnesota had filed a broad legal challenge to Trump’s order, alleging it was “separating families, harming thousands of the States’ residents, damaging the States’ economies, hurting State-based companies, and undermining both States’ sovereign interest in remaining a welcoming place for immigrants and refugees.”