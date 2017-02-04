Tel Aviv animal clinic heals snail with broken shell

Veterinary clinic received praise on social media after it provided medical treatment to a snail with a broken shell.

On Tuesday, Haclinica veterinary clinic wrote on its Facebook page about a snail, named Shevy, that was brought in for treatment by a person who accidentally stepped on the mollusc.

Staff at the clinic carefully glued Shevy's shell back together, piece by piece.

According to their post, the lucky snail is currently recovering and will remain at the clinic for several weeks to several months, until he is fully recovered.

The clinic invited the public to visit Shevy at their office in 90 Nordau Street in Tel Aviv.