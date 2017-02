(full skit video embedded)

Just minutes after Alec Baldwin returned to play the Commander in Chief himself, McCarthy surprised the audience at Saturday Night Live tonight to play a SCREAMING Sean Spicer, losing his mind on the members of the press corps.

Naturally, Spicer quickly grows adversarial in the bit, shouting, “Apologize to me!” Then, quickly, he spouts off, “That apology is NOT accepted!”

“I’m here to swallow gum and take names,” he says, downing a wad of Cinnamon Orbit.