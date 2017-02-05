Adam Weinstein on Twitter: Trump Voters Want an Emperor They Can Call Their Own

Adam Weinstein@AdamWeinstein - Working on a book. Previous quarries mined: Gawker, Mother Jones, WSJ, DoD.

The most powerful force acting on Trump's 40% is the conviction that they have lived under imperial rule for 8 years, & now they have an Emperor.

Part of it is racism, sure.

Part of it more broadly cultural.

Some of it economic.

Most of it encouraged by radio & Republican-friendly propaganda.

But it's very easy to convince poor rural people - I was one - that politics is all acting with force on people like you, and no principle.

Once you believe there is no rule of law that will save you, a plutocracy led by a Mr Big that will champion you sounds pretty good.

But to get there, you first have to truly believe that you've already lived under evil tyranny.

All of this is rooted in Obama-hating. (And all of the things that made Obama-hating easy among various populations of Americans)

A lot of the clumsiest people around Trump are not his "populists," (which is a weasel word), but GOP establishment guys who know exactly what they have done,but think they can keep it happening within traditional and constitutional norms.

They can't, because they don't realize that the Trump base already believes, balls to bones, that America is an Empire in statesmen's clothing, and they want THEIR emperor now.

We're living a taffy-stretched version of the Russian revolution of 1991: hardliners rush in to preserve a system and culture that treated them well. The populace, whether in their love or hatred of the previous reformer, all saw the system as depraved and ready for upheaval anyway.

You get fragmentation, a decade of liberals and reformists and fascists battling for control, and a few establishment survivors emerge.

These are the ones who mostly have learned the rules of the new disorder, and how the old tricks of party, money and influence can apply.

And, of course, can get a monopoly on mass communication and mass meaning.

Oligarchies have figured out all the best practices here.

Oligarchies are deeply unstable, from a liberal democracy view.

But they've developed a peculiar rewards-and-penalties system to control populaces.

Basically, to acknowledge a nomenklatura class of wealthy elites exists, but it plucks out Everymen now and then for riches and immortality.

"And anyway, these elites - grounded in our blood and soil - have our best interests at heart, like protecting us from barbarian attackers."

Attackers whose dangers to our society are blasted at us by media outside the mainstream, which makes many people doubt the mainstream.

(This, incidentally, is how media discourse dominance works now - not by pure control/monopoly, but by irradiating the market with junk)

Like how Goldfinger sought to corner the world gold market, not by stealing Ft. Knox's trove, but by irradiating it and making it worthless.

That's basically our media market now -- you can pan for nuggets of value, but it's all pretty much radioactive now to one group or another.

Anyway, a longwinded way of saying even if the GOP grew a spine and tried to save the Republic by sweeping away Trumpism, it's probably too late

Nobody would - or should, really - want to return to a party state whose only effective parties could have let Trumpism happen.