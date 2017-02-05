Donald Trump isn't fazed by Vladimir Putin's journalist-murdering

(article from Dec. 2015)

TRUMP: When people call you "brilliant" it's always good, especially when the person heads up Russia.

HOST JOE SCARBOROUGH: Well, I mean, also is a person who kills journalists, political opponents and ...

WILLIE GEIST: Invades countries.

SCARBOROUGH: ... and invades countries, obviously that would be a concern, would it not?

TRUMP: He's running his country, and at least he's a leader, unlike what we have in this country.

SCARBOROUGH: But, again: He kills journalists that don't agree with him.

TRUMP: Well, I think that our country does plenty of killing, too, Joe.

A bit later, asked if he would condemn the killing of journalists, Trump replied, "Oh sure. Absolutely."

And in the next response, "I've always felt fine about Putin. He's a strong leader. He's a powerful leader."

Putin, Trump said, was respected as a leader -- his approval is in the 80s!

This is by no means a surprising response from Trump, who insists that his lead in the polls is a mark of his superiority and who has in the past suggested that the United States cede the fight in Syria to Russia.

But it is, or should be, a surprising response from someone who seriously wants to be the president of the United States.