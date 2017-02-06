For Donald Trump's Team, Iran Moves Atop Confrontation List

As Team Trump begins just it's third full week in office,confrontation with Iran has clearly moved to the top of that list of early potential flash points. Moreover,this appears to be one of those intentional standoffs,or at least one that neither side will shy away from.

On one level,there is little new here. Iran has conducted such missile tests before.

But today's backdrop is important because it explains just how serious the current confrontation could become.

This isn't a team that figures to shy away from a confrontation with Iran. It's attitude will be matched by hard-line elements of the Iranian regime.

So what happens now? Though Mr. Trump said repeatedly during the campaign that he would ditch the nuclear deal,he may not.The nuclear agreement is effective at limiting nuclear activity,and there is little allied support for abrogating it.

Instead,look for the administration to find ways to challenge Iran over its support of extremist groups and its attempt to throw its weight around in the region. The Pentagon may find ways to stage a more visible military presence in the area. Congressional Republicans already eager to act,will push ahead legislation imposing penalties for Iran's nonnuclear behaviour.

All this will agitate European allies eager to normalize diplomatic -and business - ties with Iran. Arab allies will cheer but will be quietly nervous at the potential for an explosion in their backyard. Russia will be torn between its desire to work with the Trump administration and its growing ties with Iran.

Bottom line:This won't be a short-lived production,but rather a drama destined for a long run.