The Souran Group - "America's Failure on Refugees"

The enormous refugee challenge that the EU has been struggling with for several years has been used recently to frame counterterrorism and anti-immigration narratives and policies in the United States. The situation in the U.S., however, does not compare in any way to the situation in Europe.

While the connection between refugees and concerns of terrorism in the EU is overblown, it remains a legitimate concern.

The proximity to conflict zones in the Middle East and North Africa, vast numbers of refugees, lack of influx controls, and open borders within the Schengen Area expose the EU to the real possibility of terror groups exploiting the refugee crisis to infiltrate operatives into Europe.

To be clear, the vast majority of terror attacks in the EU since 2015 have not involved refugees, nor terrorists who entered Europe disguised as refugees.

The Paris and Brussels attacks demonstrated numerous flaws in EU security protocols, chief among them the inability to properly vet individuals entering the continent in such a chaotic situation.

Neither the refugee influx nor the terror threat in the U.S. is comparable to the EU.

The number of refugees that the U.S. admits has differed over time, but typically ranges from 75,000-100,000 per year.

In fiscal year 2016, the U.S. admitted 84,995 refugees. Looking at those numbers next to the uncontrolled flow of approximately one million refugees and migrants that entered Europe in 2015 alone, the dissimilarities could not be more drastic.

To put that difference into clear perspective, in a one-year period, the EU was forced to handle the influx of one third of the total number of refugees resettled in the U.S. since 1975.

The three million refugees that have entered the U.S. since 1975—a 42-year period—have come from across the globe.

The Trump administration’s controversial executive order on refugees and immigration—titled ‘Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry To The United States’—calls for reducing the number of refugees admitted into the U.S. in fiscal year 2017 to no more than 50,000.