President Trump is now speculating that the media is covering up terrorist attacks - The Washington Post

Speaking to the U.S. Central Command on Monday, President Trump went off his prepared remarks to make a truly stunning claim: The media was intentionally covering up reports of terrorist attacks.

“You’ve seen what happened in Paris, and Nice. All over Europe, it’s happening,” he said to the assembled military leaders. “It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that.”

The comment immediately harked back to comments from senior adviser Kellyanne Conway on MSNBC last week.

Trump’s comment goes far further than Conway’s, though. Trump is positing that the media actively suppresses news of terrorist attacks to fulfill a political agenda.

Filtering what to cover is very different than suppressing information.

Trump’s comment is very much in line with comments he made last June about President Barack Obama.

He’s never before tried to push the media into the “against us” circle alongside those who commit acts of terrorism — at least, not so explicitly.