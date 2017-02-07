Trump Claims Media Don't Cover Terrorist Attacks; Archives Say Otherwise

The White House provided a list of 78 attacks from September 2014 to December 2016 that officials claimed got short shrift from the news media.

A perusal of the archives revealed that NBC News covered 57 of the attacks on the list, which resulted in the deaths if 745 people — including the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015, which killed 130 people, left more than 400 others wounded and resulted in hundreds of stories.

By contrast, the 21 attacks NBC News did not cover were smaller incidents in places like Egypt, Bosnia or Bangladesh, resulting in the deaths of just eight people, total. In a number of these incidents the suspects were described only as "unidentified" or "unidentified ISIL" operatives.

The compilation appeared to have been put together hastily.

Trump has repeatedly accused the media of being dishonest — especially in its coverage of him. This latest broadside at the mainstream media came just days after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway invoked "the Bowling Green massacre" while defending Trump's travel ban on seven mostly Muslim countries.

There was no Bowling Green massacre.