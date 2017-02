(seeder not working)

https://www.cpj.org/killed/2014/

2014

69% were killed covering Politics

59% were killed covering war

54% were killed covering human rights

16% were killed covering crime

Deadliest countries:

Syria -17 journalists were killed

Iraq - 5 journalists were killed

Ukraine - 5 journalists were killed

Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory - 4 journalists were killed

Somalia - 4 journalists were killed