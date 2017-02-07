Newsvine

"Trumps' Staff Doesn't Like Him" by Marc Ambinder

By JustKat
Tue Feb 7, 2017 6:08 PM
https://medium.com/@marcambinder/trumps-staff-don-t-like-him-84ddbb34e56f#.763uq1c5s

Obama’s staff didn’t want to get on his bad side, but all respected him, almost to a fault. They trusted his judgment. They liked him.

    • Trump’s staff (from my conversations with a few) don’t like him. Many don’t seem to respect him, though some do. Some feel bad for him.

    • The lack of respect shown to @realDonaldTrump by his senior staff at times (through leaks, etc.) is real, damaging, and inevitable.

    • Many senior Trump folks want him to succeed, but fear he doesn’t have the capacity to. Fairly unprecedented.

    • BTW: George W. Bush’s staff loved him, respected him, and mostly trusted his instincts, too.

    • I would still encourage anyone who wants to serve in government to serve. Good people need to serve, because government serves billions.

    I can’t pretend I know how to avoid the inevitable (and often immediate) dissonance one would face in working for this administration, but..

    • Even I would try to find a way to serve, if it ever came to it. (It won’t). I honor those who try their best.

  • These Gordian knots aren’t meant to be easily untangled. But I will never shame someone who goes to work for the government, ever.

