What a President Trump means for foreign policy

Article from Nov. 2016
Here are three things we know about leaders, advisers and foreign policy.
Leaders’ beliefs matter, and they tend not to change
It is well-established in research on international relations and foreign policy that leaders’ beliefs matter.
In democracies and mixed regimes, older leaders — particularly those over 70, Trump’s age — are more prone to aggression
Advisers have a lot of power under an inexperienced president
A smart team of advisers cannot substitute for an inexperienced leader.
Worse still, the team surrounding Trump lacks experience and is not from the usual “bench” of Republican foreign policy advisers that one would typically expect to surround the Republican nominee.
Presidents have a lot of influence on foreign policy, much of it out of public view
There are also less visible ways that presidents can shape foreign policy. Their staffing decisions and policy directives — what I called “policy investments” — reflect their core beliefs and can reach deeply into the bureaucracy. Even when presidents do change their minds or are swayed by advisers to make a decision that is out of their ordinary line of thinking, it is hard to shift the bureaucracy on a dime.