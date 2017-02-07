What a President Trump means for foreign policy

Article from Nov. 2016

Here are three things we know about leaders, advisers and foreign policy.

Leaders’ beliefs matter, and they tend not to change

It is well-established in research on international relations and foreign policy that leaders’ beliefs matter. In democracies and mixed regimes, older leaders — particularly those over 70, Trump’s age — are more prone to aggression

Advisers have a lot of power under an inexperienced president

A smart team of advisers cannot substitute for an inexperienced leader. Worse still, the team surrounding Trump lacks experience and is not from the usual “bench” of Republican foreign policy advisers that one would typically expect to surround the Republican nominee.

Presidents have a lot of influence on foreign policy, much of it out of public view