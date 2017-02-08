Newsvine

Republicans and Mitch McConnell Attempt to Silence Civil Rights Voices

By JustKat
Wed Feb 8, 2017 5:27 AM
This is a photo of Albert Turner,the man Jeff Sessions prosecuted for trying to help black people vote.

Article Photo

These are the words of Coretta Scott King concerning Jeff Sessions and the man he prosecuted for trying to help black people vote, that McConnell and the GOP blocked from being spoken on the floor of the Senate.

Article Photo

This is the warning from Norm Chomsky on how authoritarians try to limit who and what are allowed the freedom to be heard,but where debates over archaic rules and procedure are allowed to take up the space where topics of substance,such as voting rights for the marginalized and justice for all once took place.

Article Photo

