Elizabeth Warren Reads King's Words That Republicans Would Not Allow to be Heard on Senate Floor

(seeder not working)

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren was live.

During the debate on whether to make Jeff Sessions the next Attorney General, I tried to read a letter from Coretta Scott King on the floor of the Senate. The letter, from 30 years ago, urged the Senate to reject the nomination of Jeff Sessions to a federal judgeship. The Republicans took away my right to read this letter on the floor - so I'm right outside, reading it now.

https://www.facebook.com/senatorelizabethwarren/videos/vb.131559043673264/724337794395383/?type=2&theater - video

From Think Progress:

McConnell said that, by quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow, Warren “impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama.” He then invoked Rule 19 to force Warren to stop speaking.

The rule is intended to encourage senators to be polite to each other.

But McConnell used it to squelch debate about a man nominated to be the next Attorney General of the United States.

Warren objected, saying she was “surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King were not suitable for debate in the United States Senate.”

She asked to continue her remarks. McConnell objected.

“The senator will take her seat,” the chair, Sen. Steve Daines, commanded.