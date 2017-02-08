NYT: John Oliver Lashes Trump on 'The Late Show' for Not Having 'Sacrificed

(seeder not working)

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/08/arts/television/john-oliver-trump-stephen-colbert.html?_r=0

Few comedians capture the liberal mood as well as John Oliver and Stephen Colbert, who tag-teamed President Trump with biting sarcasm Tuesday night on “The Late Show.”

OLIVER: Until Inauguration Day, you know, nothing was really happening. It was just being tied to a train track, watching the train coming, and then, of course, Inauguration Day is the train hitting you and you’re thinking, “Yup, that felt pretty much how I thought it was going to feel.”

Mr. Colbert warned his British-born friend that he might be deported in a Trump America — “tossed out like tea,” as Mr. Oliver put it — even with his green card. The prospect drew a stinging remark about sacrifice and the president.

OLIVER: We held up translators, Afghan and Iraqi translators, at the border who have bled for a country they’ve never visited, have sacrificed family members for this country. This president has done neither of those things. So it’s a little hard to swallow him telling people whether they should be a benefit to America or not.

Mr. Colbert, a professed man of the people, emphasized his love for local media by bringing on Mr. Oliver as a guest host for “Community Calendar,” a sendup of low-budget public access television. This time the CBS budget allowed Mr. Colbert — who is up in the ratings — to take the show to Bedford, England, the hometown of Mr. Oliver, whose weekly HBO show resumes Sunday.

COLBERT: Let’s get right to the actual events that are happening this month in Bedford. On Feb. 25, the Shuttleworth aviation museum will host a talk on flying their aircraft collection. It’s perfect for anyone who’s ever wondered, “What if the airline announcement went on for a whole hour?”

OLIVER: On Thursday the 16th, the Forest Center will host Badgers in a Box. A craft session for kids to create a badger’s home in a shoe box. Just imagine your parents’ surprise when they find out they’ve lost a pair of shoes but they’ve gained an angry badger.