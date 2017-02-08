The War on Retailers

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!

Looking at the White House schedule,Trump should have been 21 minutes deep into a Presidential Daily Briefing when he decided this was of more importance.

Jeet Heer ‏@HeerJeet

Obviously the briefing was titled "Nordstrom determined to attack America."

And the responses to our President feeling the need to enter into this business issue of his adult daughters and take it public to the point of having the White House spokesperson make it an issue of national importance.

Ben Jacobs @Bencjacobs

Spicer says that Nordstrom's decision to discontinue Ivanka Trump's brand "is a direct attack on his policies and her name"

David Frum ‏@davidfrum

The power of the American presidency turned against a retailer for declining to enrich a member of the president’s family

Bradd Jaffy ‏@BraddJaffy

The President of the United States is publicly targeting an American company because it dropped his daughter's clothing line—Trump business. This is much different from any of the president's other tweets targeting companies for jobs reasons. This is about his family's business.

Nordstrom responds - her brand wasn't selling - it's a business decision. it's how the free market works.

Nordstrom ‏@Nordstrom

Over the past year, the brand’s performance has declined - our teams have decided not to buy additional product for now.

And how did the Market respond to Trump's attack on Nordstrom's business decision to drop Ivanka's line of clothing?

Are they worried no one will shop there anymore? Did investors sell off stock in a show of solidarity with the President against this company? Or is Trump just not that relevant?

Joshua Green ‏@JoshuaGreen

The chart of @Nordstrom share price after @realDonaldTrump's Twitter attack is officially the most boring chart of the day

Laura Rozen ‏@lrozen

Nordstrom evidently does not have many big Pentagon contracts

After Trump's success bringing the Defense Industry to heel with a tweet,he thought he could do the same to women's clothing retailers. Never underestimate the strength of a woman's clothing retailer to resist some man's attempt to intimidate them.