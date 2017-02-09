ISRAEL: Netanyahu's diplomatic collapse

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likes to boast about Israel’s improved international standing. His index is the number of countries with which Israel has diplomatic relations. The claim is false, and one of its purposes is to justify his insistence on holding the foreign affairs portfolio.

There’s a clear correlation between the impression that Israel is moving toward a negotiated settlement with Arab entities and the world’s willingness to befriend it. When Israel is seen as rejecting peace, relations with it cool. That is the case in recent months, and the chill has deepened with the passage of the expropriation law. There’s no cause for surprise: Netanyahu himself warned of the serious consequences of the law, which permits the expropriation of land owned by Palestinians, in exchange for compensation they do not request, and all in order to retroactively legalize the illegal activity of Israelis.

Netanyahu, by capitulating to the extreme nationalism of Bennett’s Habayit Hayehudi, is forcing the world to oppose Israel. What today sound like condemnations and declarations could later turn into legal action at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, economic sanctions and unilateral diplomatic measures against Israel.