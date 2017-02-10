President Trump's travel ban: 4 options for what happens next

The department said in a statement Thursday that it was reviewing those options. The ruling came on the same day that Attorney GeneralJeff Sessions was sworn in, meaning the former Alabama senator will have a big decision to make within hours of taking the job.

1. Go to Supreme Court

2. Go to full Court of Appeals

The Justice Department instead could appeal the three-judge panel's decision to the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. An "en banc" appeal, as it is referred to in court, would allow Trump's legal team to appeal to 11 judges who would re-hear the case and issue a new ruling.

But that could also prove difficult, because the San Francisco-based court is considered the most liberal in the country. Eighteen of the judges were appointed byDemocratic presidents compared to just seven appointed by Republicans. The administration has 14 days to request that kind of appeal.

3. Go back to Washington state

Another option is to allow the appeals court ruling to stand and return to the federal judge in Seattle who initially blocked Trump's plan a week ago. The next step would be a preliminary injunction.

A hearing for a preliminary injunction is already taking shape. His decision in that case likely would result in another round of appeals. After those are completed, then Robart could hold new hearings to decide the case on the merits – the final phase that would determine whether Trump’s executive order is legal. That decision also would face appeals and could end up before the Supreme Court.

4. Go write a new executive order

It may not be the president's inclination, but the appeals court panel hinted that a scaled-back executive order that did not bar all citizens from the seven countries might have a better shot at clearing legal hurdles.