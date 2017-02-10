Trump finds the limits of executive power

President Donald Trump suffered more than a legal defeat of his immigration ban Thursday night.

He ran smack into the limits of executive power.

Three federal judges unanimously refused to restore the White House's controversial travel ban, laying down the most significant marker yet that Trump's vision of an administration rooted in the muscular use of executive power -- similar to that he enjoyed as a business leader -- will not go unchallenged.

In a stinging rebuke, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the administration's argument that the judiciary lacked the authority to block the travel ban as "contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy."

The tone and content of the decision immediately called into question Trump's gamble in enacting such a fundamental reshaping of the nation's immigration laws through presidential order rather than a law debated and passed by Congress.

And he might not be done yet.

The embarrassment of Thursday's ruling raises new doubts about the effectiveness of the President's unorthodox method of doing business. In this case, the tendency to draw up plans without much outside input has not served the White House well. The relative inexperience of Trump's core advisers may also have been a factor.

It is now certain that the saga of the immigration ban, which has consumed the presidency for two of its three weeks and is distracting from other priorities, will run on indefinitely with possible damaging consequences for the young administration.

But the President, who came to office predicting an avalanche of wins and warning that only he could fix the multiple crises he diagnosed as ailing the national soul, is a long way from admitting a final defeat. Drawing on the pugilistic instincts that sustained his business career, he dug in for a counter attack.

"SEE YOU IN COURT," Trump tweeted minutes after the ruling came down, previewing a possible appeal to the Supreme Court that would set up an even more dramatic and consequential showdown.