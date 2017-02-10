USNews&World Report: "Trump Rebuffed by Court, Comes Out Swinging" By Kenneth T. Walsh

(seeder not working)

Donald Trump is facing the biggest test of his presidency so far, a setback for one of his signature initiatives and, just as important, a rebuff to him personally and the win-above-all philosophy that has dominated his career.

Trump reacted angrily to a federal appellate court ruling Thursday against reinstating his order temporarily banning refugees and pausing the flow of immigrants to the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Trump has derided Robart as a "so-called judge" and called his decision "ridiculous." He also criticized the appellate court for even considering that his executive order might be illegal and said the court's proceedings were "so political."

The furor goes to the heart of Trump's approach to governing. He wants to do everything his own way, hates to be second-guessed and detests it when he is rebuffed. He lashes out when people oppose him, often making compromise more difficult, if he tries to compromise at all.

In a tangle with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on another matter – over whether a recent deadly U.S. raid into Yemen was successful – Trump said of McCain, "He's been losing so long he doesn't know how to win anymore." The remark is relevant to the immigration case because it showed what Trump considers his most cutting insult – that someone is a loser. He never wants to be in that category.