02/11 - Sat. - Corporate America faces tough balancing act in age of Trump

The early days of Donald Trump's presidency has crystallized one thing for corporate America: Doing business in the shadow of the 45th president is going to be a delicate balancing act.

Facing pressure from anti-Trump consumers and the presence of a commander-in-chief who wields a Twitter account from which he has already sent market-moving tweets, corporate America is trying to to adapt to an increasingly unpredictable and hyper-politicized business climate.

“I don’t think there is any way for companies to hide or run away from this political scrutiny anymore,” said Daniel Korschun, an associate professor of marketing at Drexel University in Philadelphia. “My advice to CEOs is to have the difficult conversations about what you stand for as a company. They need to figure out where do they have consensus among their constituents on key political issues, so they are ready for the inevitable.”

Already, top executives are finding a tricky playing-field when offering their observations about Trump.

Earlier this week, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank and the company’s star endorser Steph Curry were awkwardly at odds in public after the executive of the sports apparel company described Trump as an “asset” to the U.S. The basketball player retorted that he agreed with the Plank description “if you drop the et.” Celebrity Under Armour endorsers, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Misty Copeland, followed with their own criticism of Plank for his comments about Trump.

The Under Armour brouhaha followed Trump's Twitter rebuke of Nordstrom for dropping his daughter Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and shoes.

After initially dropping 1% after Trump’s tweet on Wednesday, Nordstrom shares rose more than 4% for the day, and ended the week 2.5% higher at $45.

Motorola Solutions experienced how simply raising the specter of raising Trump's ire can have ramifications.

The Chicago-area based company's stock dipped by more than 5% on Tuesday after a short seller urged Trump to scrutinize the telecom company’s pricing of radios to U.S. law enforcement agencies.

Further complicating the terrain for corporate executives, Trump backers and opponents are running increasingly aggressive campaigns on social media, pressuring companies to get in line with their political ideology or face the prospect of consumers shopping elsewhere.

The anti-Trump #GrabYourWallet campaign currently lists more than 60 companies that either are owned or operated by Trump’s family, sell Trump-branded products or whose top executives supported the president’s run for the White House.

On the other end of the political spectrum, the conservative group 2nd Vote is pressing companies, such as retailer Macy’s, to resist calls to dump Ivanka Trump products. The group is also encouraging coffee drinkers to ditch Starbucks after its founder Howard Schultz rebuked Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries and vowed to hire 10,000 refugees at shops worldwide.

Starbucks does not appear to be fearful that its stance is hurting its bottom-line.