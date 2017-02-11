NORTH KOREA: How to measure North Korea's economy

FACTS about the North Korean economy are not so much alternative as non-existent.

The most-cited estimate of the size of the economy comes from South Korea’s central bank. Its methodology is opaque but is based, at least in part, on the South Korean intelligence agency’s estimates of the North’s physical output, which is then translated to South Korean prices.

The advent of satellite imaging has helped, providing researchers with better estimates of manufacturing output, coal production and urbanisation.

Yet another strategy is to work out national income from non-economic data. The Hyundai Research Institute, a consultancy, publishes another widely cited estimate of the North Korean economy based on a model that incorporates both infant-mortality rates and crop yields, two variables for which the numbers are at least plausible.

A recent paper by Suk Lee of the Korea Development Institute, a South Korean government think-tank, puts a new spin on this approach. It estimates North Korea’s national income by comparing the share of its households that use solid fuels for cooking with that in other lower-income countries.

Another technique is to “mirror” statistics from the country’s trading partners.