ISRAEL: The right fears Netanyahu meeting with Trump

Why now, on the eve of his trip to meet a declared ally such as Donald Trump, has the latent suspicion, even in Likud, arisen again: that this time Netanyahu might well ask the president “what he thinks” about “annexing settlement blocs” only – and he will receive a positive response, and when he returns he will present it as Trump’s plan. The same Trump who, as Netanyahu has said, will be the friendliest U.S. president to Israel of all time.

When he announced the construction of some 5,500 housing units, Netanyahu emphasized that almost all would be built in the “settlement blocs.” He even hinted that the new administration in Washington was aware of the announcement in advance.

Here is the trap: If coordination did exist, then Netanyahu sketched out in the new awareness in Washington the maximum he is aspiring to.

If we have in the White House, as Netanyahu says, a friend unlike any other who came before him, then why not try to enlist him (in addition to canceling the Iranian nuclear agreement) to achieve goals that are much more crucial than building in the settlement blocs, such as ending U.S. support for the establishment of a Palestinian terrorist state in Judea and Samaria, and American support in the United Nations Security Council for the annexation of Area C.

It is reasonable to assume that at this stage in the Trump presidency it is possible to gain his support for these strategic goals, and even for more ambitious ones. But Netanyahu, as far as is known, does not intend to present them. The leadership of Likud and Habayit Hayehudi are aware of this.