Nikki Haley Greenlighted U.N.'s Hiring of Salam Fayyad Before She Blocked It

In the days leading up to Friday’s surprise decision by the Trump administration to block the appointment of former Palestinian Prime Minister Salam Fayyad to a top U.N. job, senior U.S. officials in Washington and New York assured U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and other diplomats that they would accept him for the job, according to diplomatic sources.

That made late Friday’s abrupt about face — with the Trump administration suddenly vetoing Fayyad’s appointment to lead the U.N. mission in Libya — all the more shocking for U.S. partners on the Security Council and some career U.S. diplomats, according to those diplomatic sources.

Fayyad’s posting was meant to help shore up a tottering Libyan government beleaguered by militias and internal divisions. Libya is increasingly creeping back onto the radar of Western security officials given the rise in extremists and a growing Russian interest in the country.

The U.S. action, the officials said, created an unnecessary public confrontation with the U.N. chief, who would not have selected the well-regarded former Palestinian leader without the consent of the United States and other key Security Council members. The diplomatic dustup exposed a degree of chaos in U.S. decision making, these diplomats say, that makes it hard to anticipate where U.S. policy is headed.

Diplomats said that Fayyad’s name had been floating around in high level U.N. circles for more than a month, providing the U.S. and other countries with ample time to signal their opposition to the appointment.

U.N. based diplomats said they understood the appointment had already been signed off by the U.S. Mission to the United Nations and the State Department. They suspect that the White House stepped in at the last minute to kill off the appointment. The move sowed confusion among diplomats, who say they were caught off guard, and dismayed veteran Middle East hands.

A U.S. official denied that Haley had ever signed off on Fayyad for the U.N. job.