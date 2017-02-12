02/12 - Sun. -USNews&World Report: "Life, Interrupted" by Linda Jenning

(seeder not working)
DR. AZZA ABEL HAK
Azza Abdel Hak of Damascus, Syria, is working in the United States like Moustafa under the program for primary care physicians. For the last four years, she has treated patients from an underserved community on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
During an earlier residency at Lincoln Hospital Medical Center in New York, Hak met Foad Abandeh, a physician from Jordan. They married in 2012 and had children after coming to Virginia – a girl and boy, now 3 and 1.
Hak and her family live in a rented house in a small town not far from the Shore Medical Center in Parksley, Virginia, where she works. Her husband works in a nearby hospital also providing care to a medically underserved populace. She does not wear a hijab, but guesses that her patients know she is Syrian from her name.
The region is conservative and voted for Trump. "One of my patients at the end of the visit told me please let me know if you want me to send a letter to our congressman, and she gave me a hug. At that moment, my eyes were tearing and I couldn't hold my feelings and told her thank you," says Hak.
"When we first came, we trust this country and we trust the law here. Our dream is very simple. We want a safe place for our kids to live in. We want them to be free minded and to learn in a good school. We wish for them the best for sure. That's why we came here."
DR. YASSER ALDURRA
Yasser Aldurra, 32, is part of a Facebook group with Mohammad Moustafa and Azza Hak. All are Syrian doctors who received visas in response to the growing U.S. shortage of primary care physicians. He works at a county hospital in Indianapolis and was on track to get his green card this month and start a new fellowship there. Like Hak, he now worries that there will be a delay that could change his plans.
"We never felt we were being discriminated against until this order," says Aldurra. "That's why we were shocked. It's the feeling now of uncertainty. That's painful. We don't know what's going to happen. We are fearful that maybe one day our legal status will be taken away and we will be sent away."
"There is a lot of fear and anxiety," he says. "A few people are starting to think of going to Canada or what does it take to work as a doctor in Australia or New Zealand or maybe we should sell our houses and live in apartments until we know what will happen. All the crazy things you can think of. Our whole life is on hold now. It may come to the best. It may come to the worst. We don't know."