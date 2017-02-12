02/12 - Sun. - Planned Parenthood: Abortion and Anti-Abortion Protests

Protesters for and against Planned Parenthood turned out across the country on Saturday — motivated by what activists on both sides described as a "wake-up call" that came in the form of the 2016 presidential election and the Women's March that followed.

Planned Parenthood affiliates received $553 million in government funding in 2014, largely from Medicaid reimbursements. That money does not fund abortions, but pays for medical services that include cancer screenings and HIV testing.

"Planned Parenthood provides vital resources to the community, not just in the form of abortions — which is what they like to focus on — but they provide wellness exams, breast exams, cancer screenings," Caudill said, referring to anti-abortion advocates. "They are essentially asking to defund an organization that provides healthcare to our low-income community, further oppressing them — and we won’t stand for that."