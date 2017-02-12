02/12 - Sun. - A gift and a challenge for Democrats: A restive, active and aggressive base

One model for strategy predates the tea party and Occupy Wall Street. In 2005 and 2006, Democrats recovered with surprising speed from a national defeat, but the base had only two real litmus tests. It demanded that candidates oppose the Iraq War and that they refuse to work with President George W. Bush on his campaign to partially privatize Social Security. Both the war and the campaign were broadly unpopular by November 2006.

As in 2017, the party’s base was demanding opposition more than it was demanding specific policies.

From race to race, there are signs that this opposition may work the same way. In January, the DCCC raised $4.1 million online with an average donation of $18. Daily Kos, the blog community that fueled Democratic campaigns in the Bush years, has already aggregated $400,000 in donations for Jon Ossoff, a 29-year-old candidate for the suburban Atlanta House seat being vacated as Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) becomes the new secretary of health and human services.

And without a president in the White House — or anything like a presidential front-runner — progressive groups are focusing more on broad resistance than on a single target. Guy Cecil, who took over the super PAC Priorities USA when it transitioned from a pro-Obama group to a group dedicated to electing Hillary Clinton, said that it had since evolved “from a candidate-centered super PAC to a progressive advocacy organization.”

“There’s not going to be one leader of the Democratic Party for a while,” Cecil said. “There’s not going to be one group that leads the progressive movement. That’s a very good thing. We’re going to keep finding that this resistance is springing up in places we haven’t been looking.”