JAPAN: USNews&World Report - "Trade Talks to Test 'Good Bond' Between Trump, Abe" By Andrew Soergel

The pair are expected to discuss trade issues, military investment and future infrastructure projects as part of a work-and-play weekend at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

Concerns have bubbled up in recent months about the strength of that bond,after Trump suggested Japan was devaluing its currency and unfairly contributing to America's trade deficit.

Trump's effective dismantling of America's participation in the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership also has been perceived by some as a move that hurt Japan, a country that was deeply involved in the trade deal's construction as it attempts to revitalize a recently struggling domestic economy.

Abe said at the news conference Friday that the pair will discuss economic issues at a "working lunch" and that the importance of establishing a trade deal similar to the TPP "has not changed" for Japan.

Trump, for his part, highlighted America's "very crucial alliance" with Japan, pledging that both countries would "invest very heavily" in defense and that he and Abe would "seek a trading relationship that is free, fair and reciprocal, benefiting both of our countries."

"As the Trump administration develops a foreign policy to confront a rising China, it should soon recognize the importance of a rock-solid relationship with Japan," the researchers at the Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote. "The core objective for Trump at this meeting is to develop confidence in Abe as a partner who can support U.S. interests."