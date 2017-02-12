USNews&World Report: "Record Number Renounce U.S. Citizenship in 2016" By Deidre McPhillips

(seeder not working)

http://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/2017-02-09/record-number-renounce-us-citizenship-in-2016

A record number of individuals renounced their U.S. citizenship or chose to expatriate in 2016, according to data published by the Internal Revenue Service today.

The government agency, a bureau of the U.S. Treasury Department, publishes the names of those individuals in a list each quarter.

Before 2011, less than 1,000 individuals chose to expatriate each year. The annual totals of individuals choosing to expatriate has been steadily rising since 2012.

This year's total of 5,411 individuals is 26 percent more than last year's 4,279.

The connection between the list of expatriates and the IRS implies a link to tax policy. The U.S. is one of a very small number of countries that tax based on nationality, not residency, leaving Americans living abroad to face double taxation.