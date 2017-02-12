Newsvine

SWITZERLAND: Swiss ease citizenship for foreigners, reject tax reform

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:18 PM
Swiss voters decided Sunday that they want to make it easier for “third-generation foreigners” to get Swiss citizenship. They also rejected a complex tax reform initiative aimed at getting Switzerland in line with international standards.

The “simplified naturalization of third-generation immigrants” measure passed in a national referendum with 60% of the votes, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported. It simplifies applications for anyone under 25 whose parents and grandparents have lived in Switzerland for years

The measure gives young people who qualify the same fast-track, simplified access to Swiss citizenship that foreign spouses of Swiss nationals often enjoy.

