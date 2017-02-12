Colin Kahl on the Trump Campaign in Syria and Iraq (via twitter)

Colin Kahl is currently a professor at Georgetown University. He was the former deputy assistant to Obama,National Security Advisor to VP Biden and former DASD Middle East.

Two weeks ago,Donald Trump tasked the Pentagon with accelerating the campaign against ISIS,but the reality is, while minor adjustments may be in order, the campaign Trump inherited from Obama is going pretty well.

Consider half of Mosul has been liberated in a patient campaign that’s damaged less of the city than many expected. Western Mosul will be tougher, but rest of city likely to fall to Iraqi security forces in coming months.

Meanwhile, in Syria, U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF)-the coalition of YPG/Kurds & Arabs are encircling Raqqa, capital of the “caliphate."

A number of issues key in coming weeks/months.

Most require deft diplomacy rather than significant changes in US military campaign.

First,in Iraq, US needs to continue encouraging Peshmerga-Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) cooperation in areas stretching from Tal Afar west to Sinjar & Syria border.

This is vital to keep Shia militia (Popular Militia Forces) &/or PKK(Kurdish rebels of Turkey) fighters from filling void, drawing in Turks and derailing Ninewa campaign. (the Nineveh province - Mosul is the capital)

Second, Team Trump needs to plan (now) to help Iraqis navigate post-liberation governance & stabilization in Mosul/Ninewa. Yuge challenge.

Need clear plan to manage Arab-Kurd flashpoints, rebuild/hold liberated areas & refocus Iraqi Security Forces as ISIS returns to insurgent tactics.

Third, Team Trump needs to decide whether to go all in with Syrian Democratic Forces to take Raqqa or search for plan B.

As they debate this,some at DoD & State will argue there’s no alternative to Syrian Democratic Forces & need to train/arm YPG (the majority of the SDF) to sustain momentum.

Others (especially those on the Turkey file at State/NSC) will say this’ll trigger US-Turkey breach because Turks see YPG as same as PKK terrorists.

Major rupture withTurkey is bad in itself and could also hurt counter ISIS campaign.

US already doing a lot to back Turkish offensive vs ISIS in Al Bab,Syria which is tricky given Russian/Syrian moves.

To sustain Turkish cooperation while arming Syrian Democratic Forces,Turkey may ask US to fully back “safe zone” in north (something Trump has discussed).

But securing this zone will requires significant boots on the ground. Whose boots?

Fourth, Team Trump needs to settle on a broader diplomatic-military play in Syria.

Clearly Trump doesn’t intend to increase pressure on Assad to strike a political settlement, but what is the plan?

Are they willing to work with Russia, Assad, Turkey, Iran & others to create “zones of control” to de-escalate war?

Or will they simply go “all in” with Russia/Assad to fight “radical Islamic terrorists," while trying to box Iran out of Syria?

If they do go all in with Russia/Assad, it is likely to backfire in a major way.

Managing all of this requires deft diplomacy with Iraq, Russia, Turkey, Saudi and (yes) Iran, and that last part is a problem for Trump.

Also requires clear NSC process to evaluate intel, weigh risks and coordinate actions across goverment—something Team Trump hasn’t demonstrated.

Beyond resolving these issues, there are also things the Trump needs to STOP doing (now) if the counter ISIS-campaign is to succeed.

STOP overemphasizing Iran in public statements about Iraq.

This puts Iraqi Prime Minister Abadi in a bind and makes cooperation with US harder.

STOP senseless Muslim Ban which gives ISIS big propaganda win and complicates US cooperation with Iraqi forces on frontline against ISIS.

And, for God’s sake, STOP talking about taking Iraqi oil—which fuels anti-Americanism and puts our troops at risk.